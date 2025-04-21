Guwahati: Nagaland’s Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak has been appointed to the Court of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The university, a central institution, drew national attention last year following a wave of protests on its campus.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sharing her excitement on the social media platform X, Konyak wrote, “It is a proud and joyous moment for me to be nominated as a Member of the Court at North Eastern Hill University.”

A jubilant moment for me as I have been nominated as a Member to the Court of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji, for this grand opportunity to… pic.twitter.com/lvkK29OknB — S. Phangnon Konyak (@SPhangnon) April 19, 2025

She expressed her heartfelt thanks to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for the nomination and opportunity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Konyak, a BJP leader and the first woman from Nagaland to serve in the Rajya Sabha, praised NEHU’s legacy. “Over the years, the university has played a vital role in shaping influential academicians, administrators, and community leaders,” she noted. Echoing NEHU’s motto, she encouraged all stakeholders to “Rise Up and Build.”

Founded in 1973, the North Eastern Hill University initially served the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland, along with the former Union Territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. The Court of NEHU functions as the university’s top decision-making body.