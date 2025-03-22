Meghalaya: NEHU's student body urges faculty not to cooperate with VC

Guwahati: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Friday issued a joint appeal to all the teaching staff of the university urging them to refrain from complying any instruction directed by the Vice chancellor and the Registrar of the University in Meghalaya.

The two students body in a letter submitted to NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma, stated that, the Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla and Registrar, Col. Omkar Singh attempted to resume their duties while not being present in-station and have issued orders and duties from locations outside the jurisdiction of the University Acts and Statutes, which constitutes a violation of Section 6(1) of the NEHU Act, 1973, which is unfortunate.

They further stated that Vice chancellor Shukla has been on continuous leave for 127 days and has failed to discharge his duties since November 15, 2024.

According to them, his claim to resume duties via an online mode from Delhi is arbitrary, unsubstantiated, and against the established rules and regulations of the university.

“It is essential to highlight that there is no provision in the university’s rules or regulations that allows the resumption of duties remotely. Students of the university must condemned the act of VC and Registrar” they stated.

Moreover, they stated that the students union also condemned the act of Col. Singh which failed to report back to the university since his leave commenced, and any action, direction, or order issued by him.

NEHUSU and KSU also stated that the students union will regard the faculty member who chooses to proceed against the request of the student’s union as acting in opposition to the interests of the students.

At the same time, the two organisations requested all the faculty member of the university to refrain from complying with any orders directed by the VC and Chancellor of the university.