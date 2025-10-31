Guwahati: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has assured that it is taking precautions to safeguard the Umngot River during ongoing construction on the Shillong-Dawki Road, according to The Shillong Times.

The clarification follows a petition by Shillong MP Ricky A.J. Syngkon to Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Bhupender Yadav, raising concerns over environmental damage and pollution caused by roadworks.

NHIDCL sources said steep 100-metre hills flank the river, making debris control challenging.

Bench-cutting techniques, precautionary barriers, and periodic debris removal are being implemented to reduce erosion and protect the river.

The geo-technical survey for the new 100-metre-high Dawki bridge has been completed, and the design vetted by IIT Bombay. Construction will begin once all approvals are in place.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong assured a delegation of tourism societies from Darrang Elaka Dalloiship that the government will investigate the river’s pollution and take remedial measures.

The delegation, led by Dalloi Pyrwa Lymba and accompanied by former Amlarem MLA Stephanson Mukhim, submitted a memorandum urging a fact-finding committee and a revision of the daily road closure from 11 am–4 pm to 12 noon–4 pm, citing tourist inconvenience.

The groups highlighted the impact on tourism livelihoods and urged swift government action to restore the river’s condition while supporting responsible development.