Guwahati: Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has called upon various groups and organizations opposing the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation Act (MSIPFA) 2024 to suggest alternative solutions.

The MSIPFA, passed by the Assembly, aims to create land banks for development by allowing the Invest Meghalaya Authority (IMA) to purchase land and lease it to private investors.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lyngdoh said that merely opposing the policy without offering alternatives is not constructive. He encouraged stakeholders to propose better drafts, highlighting that the government is open to streamlining and improving the policy through consultations.

The minister clarified that the MSIPFA includes provisions for a green economy and job reservation for locals, which will increase annually.

He also assured that the government would retain land ownership, leasing it only to corporate entities or companies, thereby preventing outright land alienation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lyngdoh’s statement came in response to opposition from various quarters, including the United Democratic Party (UDP), which sought to highlight the MDA government’s investment incentive plans.