Shillong: The High Court of Meghalaya has lodged a PIL in inconvenience faced by the general public due to fishing competitions.

The PIL was registered and listed on Monday “on the basis of a letter from Joannes JTL Lamare addressed to the former Chief Justice of the court.”

Also Read: Meghalaya: KHADC defends justice rules, citing full powers under Sixth Schedule

“We have heard the Advocate General for the state and learned Deputy Solicitor General of India for the Union of India. We direct the respondents (state government and central government) to file a report in the form of an affidavit with regard to the steps taken in this regard within three weeks from date,” the Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh said.

The court fixed the next date of hearing on November 25, 2025.