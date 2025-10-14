Shillong: The monsoon will finally bid adieu to Meghalaya on Tuesday.

As per IMD Shillong officials “the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the state is expected by Tuesday.”

Meghalaya bore the brunt of the “highest rainfall deficit in the country”, about 56 per cent below normal, receiving only 690.7 mm of rain against the normal 1,555.4 mm between June 1 and July 28, according to IMD data.

For the June-September span, Meghalaya had a deficit of around 45 per cent rainfall, with 1,328.5 mm of rain compared to the normal 2,401.4 mm, it said.

Meteorologists attributed the anomaly to shifting monsoon dynamics and weakening moisture inflow, raising concerns over agriculture, water availability and local ecosystems.