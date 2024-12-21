Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has urged the Centre to allocate over Rs 1.5 lakh crore to address the state’s critical development needs.

Sangma submitted a memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during pre-budget consultations in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The proposed allocation aims to enhance infrastructure, promote digital services, support rural livelihoods, and improve financial inclusion in Meghalaya.

Also Read: Assam: Pedestrian dragged to Death by unidentified vehicle in Golaghat

Sangma added that the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme has been instrumental in enabling states to undertake vital capital projects.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by northeastern states, Sangma proposed a special allocation of Rs 10,000 crore within the SASCI scheme for seven states in the region.

Also Read: Assam: Two held for dog smuggling in Guwahati

He added that this allocation aims to empower these states to become equal partners in India’s growth narrative and improve their human development indicators.

To address digital service delivery challenges, Sangma proposed establishing 1,000 Citizen Digital Service Delivery Centres (CDSDCs) across Meghalaya.