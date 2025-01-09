Shillong: The Meghalaya government is taking concrete steps to expand Shillong Airport, with Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar announcing a three-year timeline for the project.

Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said on Wednesday that the government is currently identifying approximately 22-23 acres of additional land for airport expansion and upgrades. This expansion is crucial to accommodate larger flights.

Dhar emphasized the government’s commitment to completing the airport upgrade within three years, acknowledging the necessary procedures involved.

On December 16, the Meghalaya High Court ordered the state government to acquire the required land and transfer it to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) within three months for the development and expansion of Shillong Airport at Umroi.

“While there are several processes, including DPR preparation and land allotment, we are striving to expedite the entire process,” Dhar said, highlighting the transformative impact of larger aircraft operations on the state.

The AAI is currently developing plans and proposals to expand the airport to accommodate larger aircraft. A recent survey indicated the feasibility of such an expansion at the airport.