Guwahati: SkillBox has announced the return of the Bloomverse Festival for its 3rd Edition in 2025, a boutique music and arts festival in Meghalaya on February 14, 2025.

Designed to celebrate the onset of spring, the festival offers a unique platform for alternate, subculture, and independent music and art enthusiasts to come together for a memorable experience.

A statement by SkillBox read, “The latest edition of Bloomverse promises to be its biggest yet, with rock n roll stalwarts Mr Big as the headliners on the 14th of February, 2025 in Meghalaya and for the very first time, taking the spirit of the Northeast to Bengaluru as Bloomverse Express on 16th February, 2025.”

The festival will feature legendary American rock band Mr BIG as the headliner which would be a part of their farewell The BIG Finish Tour.

Featuring Eric Martin (vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar), and Billy Sheehan (bass), the band promises an exciting performance, marking a historic moment in the Northeast music scene where they will play their million-selling album Lean Into It in its entirety as well as other Mr Big classics.

The statement added that a carefully curated lineup of international and domestic bands, showcasing diverse musical styles has been set up with immersive and inspiring art pieces from talented artists, enhancing the festival’s creative vibe.

A wide variety of food and beverage options, featuring local delicacies and global cuisines will also be present at the venue.

Apart from these interactive brand activations and bespoke bars will complete the festival ambience.

Here are the ticket links:

Bloomverse Festival: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/bloomverse-festival-meghalaya-feat-mr-big