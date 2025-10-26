Shillong: The Meghalaya SSA Schools’ Association (MSSASA) has a review petition with the Supreme Court “seeking reconsideration of its September 1 judgment that makes the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all in-service teachers to continue in service.””

MSSASA president Aristotle Rymbai said that the association’s central body gave the review petition on Saturday, challenging the apex court’s final judgment in the Anjuman Ishaat-E-Taleem Trust vs State of Maharashtra case.

As per the ruling, the ruling has directed that TET be made mandatory “for every in-service teacher across the country, irrespective of their years of experience or service,” reports Shillong Times.

Rymbai informed “the move to file a review petition was taken after extensive consultation among members and in response to growing concern among SSA teachers in Meghalaya. He expressed gratitude to all SSA teachers in the state for their support and solidarity in this matter.”

Rymbai had before sai

Also Read: Meghalaya: Drug abuse haunts as DGP spills beans

He also elaborated “that the decision to file the review petition was placed before the general meeting because it would involve significant financial implications and, therefore, required the support of all teachers.”

“It is the teachers who are directly affected by this verdict. Should we remain silent and wait for the government’s next step? We need to act together,” the MSSASA president stated.

He added that the Supreme Court’s decision is based on the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notification on August 23, 2010, and the amendments to the Right to Education (RTE) Act in 2017.