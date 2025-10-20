Shillong: In the wake of demand for a change in Congress leadership in the state, party said that Pynshngain N. Syiem is the only leader who insists on MPCC president Vincent H. Pala to step down.

Sources in Congress on Sunday said “Syiem is demanding Pala’s removal from the top post in the party’s state unit.”

The two leaders have been at loggerheads since the polls to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council. The selection of candidates allegedly created a rift between them.

Sources add that Syiem “has been targeting Pala after Congress was left without any MLA in the 60-member House. The MLAs had crossed over to the National People’s Party.”

When grilled on AICC’s move for a change, sources “stated that the party’s central leadership has delegated more powers to the state units, allowing them to make their own decisions.

They, however, said the party does not have many options at the moment if it wants to remove Pala.”

“Saleng Sangma, a new entrant, cannot become the party president. Deborah Marak does not want to take up the role,” one of the sources said, adding that this is not the right time for the party to change the president in Meghalaya.

They also question Syiem’s eligibility as he rejoined the party after leaving it.

As far as Gaurav Gogoi is concerned, sources added that he became the president of Assam Congress, as he has been with the party all along.

Insisting that the Meghalaya Congress has no alternative, they said Pala has been trying to rebuild the party from the block level.