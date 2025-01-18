Shillong: The Meghalaya government is still exploring the possibility of relocating residents of Sweepers Colony/Harijan Colony at Them Iewmawlong to Defence land.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong stated that the state has requested the central government to allocate approximately 2.5-3 acres of land at Ïewmawlong for this purpose.

Tynsong added that if the central government approves the land transfer, the resettlement process can proceed smoothly.

However, he said that the state government has an alternative relocation plan ready in case the Defence Ministry does not agree to the request.

The government’s preferred option involves relocating the 342 families to Defence land adjacent to their current location.

This plan is considered more feasible and acceptable to the residents.

The relocation of the Harijan Colony has been a longstanding issue.

The government had previously proposed a relocation plan involving the construction of flats on existing municipal board land at Bivar Road.

However, discussions on the relocation of the Gurudwara within the colony have not yet begun.