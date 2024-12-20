Guwahati: A wooden bridge located at Wah Lyngdoh, approximately 21 kilometres from Nongstoiñ in Meghalaya, is on the brink of collapse, sparking concerns among locals.

The bridge, which connects around 40 villages in the area, has been weakened due to the construction of a new RCC bridge in the vicinity.

According to T Tyrsa, adviser to the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Maweit Area (SNSMA), the district administration has been urged to halt the movement of timber and coal-laden trucks over the bridge to prevent its collapse.

However, despite the requests, hundreds of trucks continue to ply over the bridge daily, putting the structure at risk.

Tyrsa expressed concerns that the bridge’s collapse would not only disrupt vehicular connections but also hinder the construction of the new RCC bridge.

Furthermore, he criticized the district administration for failing to address the issue of illegal coal transportation in the area, despite a Meghalaya High Court order prohibiting such activities.

The situation has sparked outrage among villagers, who are demanding immediate action to prevent the bridge’s collapse and ensure their safety.