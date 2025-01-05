Meghalaya's Irene Dkhar to represent India in Miss Tourism World Finals

Guwahati: Irene Dkhar, the reigning Miss Tourism India, is all set to represent the country at the Miss Tourism World 2025 Global Finals, scheduled for January 10 in Guangdong, China.

She departed from New Delhi on December 27 to join over 60 contestants from around the world, including countries like the United States, France, Brazil, and Venezuela, along with participants from the Belt and Road Initiative and Shanghai Cooperation Organization nations.

The prestigious contest, supported by the Chinese government, aims to promote global tourism and cultural exchange.

At a press conference in Guangzhou on January 3, diplomats from various countries, including Ahmed Mustafa Fahmi (Arab League), Sinisha Belyan (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Ivan Chiulu (Zambia), highlighted the event’s role in fostering cultural connections.

Before winning the Miss Tourism India title in Jaipur, Dkhar had earned several accolades, including titles such as Miss Meghalaya 2022, Miss Northeast 2022, Femina Miss India Meghalaya 2023, and Miss Grand India Meghalaya 2024.

Her achievements have garnered strong support from the Miss Meghalaya Organization, which is confident in her ability to bring the crown home.

The global finals, known for celebrating culture and talent, promise to be a grand display of diversity and unity.