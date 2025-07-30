Guwahati: Meghalaya’s pineapple industry has achieved a significant milestone, with over 757 metric tonnes of processed pineapples now being exported to baby food manufacturers in the European Union.

This achievement comes just as preparations are underway for the third Meghalaya Pineapple Festival, scheduled from August 1-3 at Dilli Haat in New Delhi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This export success highlights a significant shift in the state’s agricultural sector, benefiting over 30,000 farmers from Ri-Bhoi and Garo Hills. These farmers cultivate high-quality Kew pineapples, known for their sweetness, using organic methods.

Through self-help groups, they ensure strict quality control and full traceability from farm to market.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently launched premium pineapple shipments to Dubai during her visit to Meghalaya.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These pineapples are now available at Lulu Hypermarkets, following strong partnerships with retailers like Lulu Group and Mother India, which have expanded the reach of Meghalaya’s agricultural exports.

The state has developed infrastructure to support farmers, including over 500 collectives, interest-free loans, cold storage, and direct farm-to-airport logistics.

The FOCUS initiative has also played a vital role by providing marketing grants and strengthening links between farmers and buyers.

The upcoming Pineapple Festival will feature live performances from artists of the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program at India Gate, offering a blend of cultural celebration and agricultural promotion.

Visitors will enjoy traditional crafts, local cuisine, and music, while also learning about the state’s agricultural progress.

Past editions of the festival in 2023 and 2024 have drawn significant attention, both in India and internationally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the event as a celebration of India’s agricultural diversity and a step toward empowering farmers.

The three-day festival offers a unique opportunity to experience Meghalaya’s cultural heritage through food, music, and crafts, while also highlighting the state’s agricultural growth.

Attendees can sample various pineapple-based products and learn about the sustainable farming practices that have helped Meghalaya’s farmers enter global markets.