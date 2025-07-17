Popular bakery in Meghalaya shut down for using newspaper to bake bread, says FSSAI

Shillong: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shut down the well-known RB Store bakery in Meghalaya for allegedly using newspaper to bake bread and cakes — a practice strictly prohibited under national food safety regulations.

The closure comes as part of a wider crackdown on eateries violating hygiene standards, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

During recent inspections, four more food establishments — including Arun Hotel, Maa Kali Hotel, and two unnamed fast food joints — were also ordered to close for gross violations of food safety regulations.

“Using newspapers in baking is extremely hazardous. The ink and chemicals in the paper can leach into food, posing serious health risks,” an FSSAI official said.

The FSSAI has stepped up its enforcement drive across the state, targeting shops and eateries that fail to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The law empowers authorities to impose fines up to Rs 5 lakh, revoke licenses, or even initiate criminal prosecution in cases involving unsafe or adulterated food.

Several outlets have already faced penalties, and more surprise inspections are expected in the coming days as part of this intensified effort to ensure public health and food safety.