Guwahati: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, praised Meghalaya’s world-famous Living Root Bridges and the Mawmluh Cave during his recent visit to the state.

Scindia, on Sunday, visited the Mawmluh Cave and later shared his experience on X, describing his Meghalaya trip as “awe-inspiring and unforgettable.” He said that walking through the ancient depths of the cave was “grounding and transformative.”

He wrote, “To stand where Earth’s ages meet, surrounded by nature’s art carved over millions of years, will always remain etched in my memory.”

The Minister also appreciated the efforts of Meghalaya Tourism in protecting and promoting the state’s natural wonders, calling Meghalaya “a true gem of the Meghalayan age.”

In a video message posted on Instagram, Scindia reflected on the beauty of Meghalaya’s natural heritage. “When you come here, it takes you back in time — to the beauty and peace of Mother Nature, to the wisdom of the earth before human hands reshaped the world, guiding us once again to reconnect and harmonise,” he said.

Scindia also visited one of the longest Living Root Bridges at Rangthylliang village in East Khasi Hills. He was accompanied by members of the Living Root Bridge protection team and environmentalist Morningstar Khongthaw, among others.

The Minister explored the natural sites, some of which stretch hundreds of feet across deep valleys.

He shared that the two-hour hike through the 50-metre-long Rangthylliang root bridge felt like being “cradled by Mother Nature herself.”

“There was something deeply grounding about walking on roots that have grown strong over centuries. It reminded me that just as she gives us a firm footing, it’s on us to protect her in return and to nurture, what nurtures us,” Scindia said, describing the experience as a “quiet moment” and “a lasting lesson.”

He added, “I bow my head in reverence to our Mother Nature’s eternal grace and wisdom. Special thanks to our wonderful guide Morningstar and regional advisor Laborious Syiem for leading us through this unforgettable experience.”

Scindia highlighted that the Living Root Bridges show a strong bond between people and nature. “The beauty of Mother Nature is something we, as people, as Indians, and as the people of Meghalaya, must value and revere, for she is our protector and provider,” he stated.

Calling his visit “a truly enriching experience,” the Minister said he felt humbled to stand “on the sacred soil of Meghalaya, among the roots that have nurtured generations of people living in harmony with nature.”

Environmental activist Morningstar Khongthaw, who interacted with the Minister during the visit, said, “I am happy to have had the opportunity to speak directly with the Union Minister in charge of DoNER. I requested the central government through him to promote Meghalaya’s unique natural creations to the world. We must preserve these living bridges.”

Scindia’s visit to Rangthylliang was part of his two-day tour of Meghalaya, during which he also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 233-crore Sohra Circuit Project under PM-DevINE, aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and livelihood opportunities in Sohra.