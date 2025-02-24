16th Finance Commission arrives in Mizoram to assess fiscal needs

Aizawl: A delegation of the 16th Finance Commission led by its chairman Arvind Panagariya, arrived in Mizoram on Sunday for a four-day visit to assess the state’s fiscal needs and development priorities, official sources said.

Soon after their arrival, the members paid a courtesy visit to state Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, who apprised the members of the needs of the state, the sources said.

Singh also urged the Finance Commission to have some understanding of the state because of its low revenue generation when it submits its recommendation and proposals to the Centre, it said.

During the meeting, the Governor pointed out several issues, including challenges in infrastructural development in the state due to the hilly terrain, the influx of refugees from neighbouring countries and the state and the challenges in handling them, the menace of drug trafficking and abuse, and empowerment of law and enforcement agencies, the sources said.

He also stressed the need for the upgradation of the state’s lone airport in Lengpui and the generation of employment for youths, the sources said.

The commission also visited a land subsidence area in the Hunthar neighbourhood in the western part of the state capital on Sunday.

During their four-day stay in Aizawl, the members will meet Chief Minister Lalduhoma, officials, political parties, representatives of three ADCs, local bodies and village councils, among others, officials said.