Aizawl: Mizoram Governor General(Retired) Vijay Kumar Singh, on Wednesday, said that agriculture remains the chief focus of the state government with a mission to enhance sustainable agriculture crop productivity.

Delivering his maiden address on the first day of the budget session of the state assembly, Singh mentioned the Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Farming System (FOCUS) Project, which aims to increase agricultural income for 55,000 households across six districts through climate-resilient agriculture.

He also highlighted the “Bana Kaih” handholding scheme launched last September to support entrepreneurs and farmers through financial assistance and targeted programs for inclusive economic growth and self-sufficiency. The scheme includes loans from partner banks for eligible beneficiaries.

Under “Bana Kaih,” the government will purchase four key crops ginger, broom, turmeric, and Mizo bird-eye chili, and has introduced a minimum support price (MSP) for them.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the government would begin mass collection of ginger and purchase broomsticks from farmers starting Thursday, with purchases continuing through March.

The Governor further mentioned that 1,734 hectares have been covered under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-Oil Palm), with a target of 2,500 hectares for 2024-25. Oil Palm growers have sold 5,509 MT of oil palm and 703 MT of crude palm oil to partner companies this year.

He noted that quality seed sprouts will be produced from 2025-2026 at the Oil Palm Seed Garden in West Serzawl, Mamit district.

Singh also mentioned the state’s progress under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER) Phase-IV, with a Memorandum of Understanding signed with four service providers in August.

The Governor added that 17 ongoing minor irrigation projects and 35 new projects are set to be implemented soon, along with four groundwater irrigation projects covering 16 hectares to benefit 119 farmers.