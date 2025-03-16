Aizawl: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the government will fulfill the 35-year-old demand to relocate Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang for the Mizoram’s development.

Shah, who arrived in Aizawl on a two-day visit, attended a function, marking the relocation of Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to a designated camp at Zokhawsang, about 15 km east of the state capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that the event is a milestone for the development of Mizoram and a symbol of the Centre’s responsibility towards the Mizo people.

He said that the people have raised the demand for relocating the paramilitary force bases from Aizawl to Zokhawsang for around 35 years due to the topography and congestion in Aizawl.

“The people have raised the demand for around 35 years, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s important decision is now set to fulfill it. It is not just an administrative decision, but the testament of the Centre’s responsibility towards the Mizo people,” Shah said, adding that this is the Central government’s commitment for the development of Mizoram.

Since 1890, when the first Assam Rifles was established in the state, this will be known as the most significant decision for the progress of Aizawl, he said. The Union Home Minister said that along with the development of Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured unprecedented peace in the region.

He said that the Modi government has been making massive efforts to strengthen, develop and unite the entire Northeast since the past 10 years.

“The Modi government has been working relentlessly for the Northeast to establish new dimensions of developments in every sector- from tourism to technology, sports to space, agriculture to entrepreneurship,” Shah said.

The Home Minister said that from India’s independence until 2014, before Modi became Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers visited the Northeast only 21 times, whereas Modi has visited the region 78 times since becoming PM.

“Along with development in every sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured unprecedented peace in the Northeast,” he said.

Shah announced that a Rs. 2,500 crore road project on NH-502 A (Package 1 &3) in Mizoram will start soon.

He said that NH-6 between Aizawl to Kolasib, which is the primary lifeline of the state linking Assam, will widen to four lanes at the cost of Rs. 1,742.

He said that the Centre has provided Rs. 5,000 crore to Mizoram for road projects in the past 10 years.

Shah also assured the people of Mizoram that the commitment of the BJP-led Central government to a developed and peaceful Mizoram.

Chief minister Lalduhoma, who spoke on the occasion, also stated the event as a milestone in the state’s history and thanked the Centre for its support and commitment for the development of the state.

Shah will meet leaders of NGOs, student bodies, state BJP and leaders of ADCs, among others during his night stay.

He will fly back to Guwahati on Sunday.