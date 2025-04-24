Aizazwl: In a dramatic political twist, the BJP and its NDA partner, Mizo National Front (MNF), are preparing to form the next executive committee in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in southern Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, aiming to topple the two-month-old Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)-led government.

The BJP, which has 2 members, and the MNF with 11 members, on Wednesday staked a claim to form the next government in the 25-member council.

The ZPM-led LADC allegedly collapsed after two of its members, N. Zangura, who was the adviser to the Chief Executive Member (CEM), and deputy chief whip, Tuturu Singh, resigned their membership from the party and joined the BJP on Wednesday.

The present ZPM-led council, headed by CEM V. Zirsanga, was installed on February 27.

The MNF, which currently has 11 MDCs in the LADC, is a member of the BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) as well as an ally of the NDA at the Centre. The party, however, does not work with the BJP in Mizoram.

2 BJP members and 11 MNF members along with senior leaders from both the parties on Wednesday held a meeting in Aizawl and unanimously agreed to tie-up and form the next government in the Lai council.

The members at the meeting unanimously elected N. Zangura as the leader of the joint legislature party. Party leaders have tipped Zangura for the CEM post.

State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said that the alliance also met Governor Vijay Kumar Singh and stakeda claim to form the next executive committee in the LADC.

He said that lone Congress member C. Lalmuanthanga will also provide external support to the new executive body once they form it.

The surprise move follows closely on the heels of Tuesday’s passage of the 2025-26 LADC budget and the unopposed election of a new deputy chairman- the developments that took place without the ZPM administration facing a trust vote ad directed by the Governor in a February 24 notification.

The government created the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in 1972 for the Lai tribal people, making it one of the three ADCs in southern Mizoram.

Lawngtlai serves as its headquarters. The council comprises 25 elected members and 4 nominated members.

In the last LADC polls held in December 2020, the then ruling party in the state, MNF, secured a majority by winning 20 out of 25 seats.

The BJP and Congress each won one seat, and voters also elected three independent candidates.

Since then, political parties have changed the leadership in the LADC at least four times, with the most recent being the formation of the ZPM-led executive committee headed by V. Zirsanga on February 27.

With the resignation of 2 members, the ZPM’s strength in the council now stands at 11, while the MNF has 11 members, the BJP – 2, and Congress has one.