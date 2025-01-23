Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma on Wednesday said that his government needs a Village Council (VC) and Local Council (LC) that can work with the government to bring sustainable development.

Polling for 544 VCs in nine districts and 111 LCs within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) will be held on February 12.

Releasing names of party candidates for VCs within Thenzawl block in central Mizoram’s Serchhip district, Lalduhoma said that government schemes and facilities often fail to reach the public when VCs and LCs where opposition parties are in power refuse to cooperate with the government.

This impedes development in such VCs and LCs, he said.

“As per our experience, it is highly imperative that VCs and LCs cooperate with the government to bring development. So, we are in dire need of VCs and LCs that work hand in hand with the government to bring sustainable development,” Lalduhoma said.

He also urged the ZPM workers across the state to wholeheartedly support party candidates in the upcoming civic polls.

Counting of votes for the coming VC and LC polls will be held from 7 pm or as soon as polling is over on February 12.

The State Election Commission (SEC) fixed the last date for filing nomination on 23 January, while candidates can withdraw their candidatures till January 27.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on 24 January.

According to the SEC, there are 2,416 seats in 544 VCs of which 613 seats are reserved for women.

Whereas in 111 LCs within AMC and LMC, there are 723 seats, of which 195 are reserved for women, it said.

There are 4,37,708 voters, including 2,22,098 female electors in 544 VCs, while there are 2,44,726 electorates in 87 LCs within AMC and 41,206 voters within LMC, which comprises 24 LCs.

Meanwhile, the SEC has directed the Superintendent of Police of nine districts where VC and LC polls are scheduled on February 12 to probe into fake news spread on social media.

The SEC said in a statement that fake news which read that candidates belonging to AAY and BPL families are not eligible to contest the coming polls is being spread on social media.

The fake news also said that the SEC will not entertain complaints made by such candidates from AAY and BPL families, the statement said.

The commission took the matter seriously and urged the SP of the nine districts to probe into it, it said.

According to the SEC, there is no prescribed qualification or eligibility criteria for a candidate to be eligible to contest the VC or LC polls.