Aizawl: Green Mizoram Day was celebrated on Wednesday across the state with renewed commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

This year’s theme, “Plant trees and catch the rain,” highlights the vital role of afforestation in water conservation and ecosystem resilience.

State Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga graced the main event held in Thenzawl town in Serchhip district.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalthansanga emphasized the crucial role trees play in preserving groundwater, preventing soil erosion, and sustaining biodiversity.

He also called on all citizens to actively take part in protecting Mizoram’s rich natural heritage.

Official functions were held in all district headquarters as part of the celebration, and mass ceremonial tree plantations were also held across the state to mark the occasion.

State Governor, General (Rtd) Vijay Kumar Singh and his wife Bharti Singh, also joined the celebration by planting the state tree ‘Hershe’ in Raj Bhavan premises.

Sigh laid emphasis on the urgent need for intensified afforestation efforts in the light of the escalating global climate change crisis.

He urged the people of Mizoram to actively engage in tree planting and conservation initiatives to the best of their abilities.

Started in 1999, Green Mizoram is observed every year on June 11.

Officials said that more than 46 lakh trees have been planted across the state on Green Mizoram Day since 1999.