Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma was recently conferred an honorary doctorate degree by Tamil Nadu’s Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences for his exemplary public service and visionary leadership, an official in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

The Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (Deemed to be University) in Coimbatore celebrated its 31st convocation on July 12, and Lalduhoma graced the event as the chief guest, the official added.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister was awarded the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to society, exemplary public service, and visionary leadership.

After receiving the honorary degree, Lalduhoma said, “As the Chief Minister of the first fully literate state in India, I accept this honor on behalf of the people I serve and as a tribute to the spirit of progress that education brings to every corner of our nation.”

He praised Karunya as a model of faith-driven education and technological progress, urging graduates to let purpose guide their lives and to act as agents of positive change.

Meanwhile, the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) congratulated Lalduhoma on receiving the honorary doctorate in recognition of his contribution to society, visionary leadership, and commitment to restoring peace in Mizoram, a state once marred by a two-decade-long insurgency spearheaded by the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF).

A statement issued by the party on Tuesday said Lalduhoma has a far-sighted vision to lead Mizoram toward prosperity.

“The vision and task that he (Lalduhoma) has shouldered for several years are now being fulfilled,” the statement said.

The Chief Minister’s vision to uplift farmers and economically weaker sections of society through the state’s flagship “Handholding” scheme will someday become a reality, it added.