Aizawl: Police detained 24 people in Mizoram on Thursday for allegedly blocking a major highway to protest its worsening condition, officials confirmed.

The Mizoram Tipper Association’s (MTA) Kolasib unit and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of drivers and commercial vehicle owners led the protest, which included a four-day strike along National Highway 306/06, the state’s main supply corridor.

Kolasib Superintendent of Police David H. Lalthangliana said police maintained normal traffic movement on the route by deploying additional personnel.

“We took 24 individuals, including leaders of the MTA and JAC, into custody for violating prohibitory orders,” he stated, adding that the demonstration, which began around 7 am, did not result in any major law-and-order issues.

Home Minister K. Sapdana had earlier cautioned truckers and transport operators against staging the blockade, warning that obstructing a national highway constitutes an offence under the National Highway Act and Sections 126 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He reiterated that violators would face strict legal consequences.

PWD Minister Vanlalthlane said the government and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are already working to restore the road. “Repair works are in progress, and we expect to complete them by November,” he assured.

The NH-306, parts of which are also designated as NH-06, underwent repairs in July and August this year. However, the road has once again deteriorated, drawing strong criticism from transporters who rely on it to move essential goods into the state.

The highway serves as Mizoram’s crucial lifeline, linking it with the rest of India and sustaining the flow of commodities and daily necessities.