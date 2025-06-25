Mizoram ammunition

Aizawl: The CID (Special Branch) of Mizoram police and Border Security Force (BSF) seized 3,008 live ammunition of 7.62 mm and arrested one person at Seling village in Aizawl district, an official stated on Wednesday.

According to the official, the team of the Mizoram police and BSF, acting on a specific input, launched a joint operation on Tuesday and recovered the ammunition worth Rs. 16.54 lakh from a Bolero pickup truck.

Authorities identified Lalawithanga (48), a resident of Zuangtui locality in Aizawl, as the driver of the pickup truck. They arrested him for transporting the ammunition.

The official noted that in the presence of civil witnesses, the agencies also seized the vehicle they used for transporting the ammunition.

Authorities have registered a case under sections 25(1A)/25(1AA) of the Arms Act at Bawngkawn police station in Aizawl, Mizoram, in connection with the seizure of ammunition, the official added.

