Mizoram: 48 kg crystal meth seized, three arrested

Aizawl: In a significant drug haul, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), apprehended three individuals, including a woman, in connection with the seizure of 48 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

The confiscated drugs, valued at approximately Rs. 6.72 crore, were recovered during an operation in Aizawl on Thursday, an official confirmed on Friday.

The joint operation took place in Aizawl’s Khatla locality, where authorities seized the illicit substances from Munglamtuanga (33), a resident of Ngopa in Saitual district, and Joseph Hmangaihzuala (49) from Ramhlun South in Aizawl.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a woman, Zalinthluaii, a resident of Zokhawthar in Champhai district near the Myanmar border, for her alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Officials revealed that the seized crystal meth was intended to be smuggled to Delhi, where it holds an estimated market value of Rs. 14 lakh per kilogram. Additionally, a Mahindra Maxicab (Sumo) bearing an Assam registration, used for transporting the contraband, was confiscated during the operation.

The three accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and were presented before the Special Court (NDPS Act) in Aizawl on Friday.

Authorities continue to investigate the case to uncover further links in the trafficking network.