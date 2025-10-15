Guwahati: The condition of the Mizoram’s Aizawl-Silchar National Highway has deteriorated further following heavy rainfall, leaving 717 vehicles stranded over the past 24 hours, officials reported on Tuesday.

Vehicles carrying essential goods have been unable to reach the state capital, while empty trucks bound for Assam are also stuck. A Kolasib district official stated, “Altogether 316 empty trucks heading to Assam and 401 goods-laden trucks bound for Aizawl have been stranded in the last 24 hours.”

The Sairang-Kawnpui stretch of the highway connecting Mizoram and Assam remains in a dilapidated condition. Repair work was initiated on Tuesday by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), with the Mizoram Public Works Department supplying boulders for the project.

Meanwhile, roads leading to Mamit town are also in poor condition. Two organisations — All NGOs Mamit and the Commercial Vehicles Association — have threatened an indefinite strike from October 16 if the government does not undertake repair work.

A joint meeting held on Monday highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that Mamit-Aizawl, Mamit-Bairabi, and Mamit-Zawlnuam roads have become virtually impassable. Despite appeals to the government for repairs between October 4 and 12, no action was taken.

Additionally, commercial vehicle owners and drivers from Kolasib district have warned of a strike from October 19 if the government fails to address the deteriorating conditions on roads connecting Kolasib with Vairengte, Sairang, and Bairabi. These routes are vital for the transportation of essential goods across Mizoram.

In a statement, the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA), Kolasib, and the Kolasib District Drivers’ and Owners’ Joint Action Committee said these roads are no longer safe for truck movement and urged the government to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of commuters and goods transport.