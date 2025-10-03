Guwahati: Three Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Mizoram have recently been certified under India’s National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), marking progress in the state’s healthcare system.

The newly certified PHCs are Phullen, Hnahlan, and Reiek, which scored 90.68%, 93.36%, and 90.76%, respectively.

With these additions, Mizoram now has 34 certified Health & Wellness Centre-PHCs, moving toward its target of 57.

Reiek PHC is part of the Aspirational Block Programme (ABP), under which Mizoram has already earned five state-level and four national-level certifications out of seven targeted facilities.

Dr. Lily Chhakchhuak, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, said the certifications show the state’s dedication to improving healthcare quality.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii highlighted that certified government health centres offer reliable and accessible care.

Currently, 47 government health facilities in Mizoram hold national NQAS certification.

In addition, 19 health centres and 21 sub-centres have state-level certification, with four more awaiting national results.

The NQAS certification involves a three-stage process, ending with a National External Assessment by independent assessors.

Facilities must score at least 70% to qualify. The evaluation looks at patient safety, staff skills, affordability, infection control, cleanliness, record-keeping, patient services, and environmental standards.

Officials state these certifications help build a stronger, people-focused healthcare system in Mizoram.