Guwahati: Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) of Mizoram seized 1,800 kilograms of banned single-use plastic on Saturday.

The operation, which involved the Aizawl Superintendent of Police, the Mizoram Pollution Control Board, and the Bethlehem Local Council, led to the confiscation of these banned materials.

Authorities identified the seized items as mostly polythene bags that did not meet the 120-micron thickness requirement set by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Further investigation revealed that the banned plastic was illegally imported from Myanmar by YB Lian, a resident of the Bethlehem area.

“These seized items violate the national plastic ban and will incur penalties,” AMC officials confirmed. They added that YB Lian, found with a significant quantity of illegal plastic, will face both financial penalties and legal action as per the country’s environmental protection laws.

This enforcement is part of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation’s ongoing efforts to uphold the single-use plastic ban in Aizawl.

The municipality has previously taken similar actions against individuals violating the ban, aiming to reduce plastic waste and protect the local environment.

India implemented a nationwide ban on single-use plastics starting July 1, 2022, to combat plastic pollution. This ban specifically targets low-utility single-use plastics that have a high risk of littering, and it mandates that plastic carry bags must meet the 120-micron thickness requirement.