Aizawl: Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh has summoned the fifth session of the state’s 9th Legislative Assembly, which will commence on August 27, an official from the Assembly Secretariat confirmed on Thursday.

According to Lalthangmawia, Additional Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat, the detailed schedule for the monsoon session will be finalised by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which is chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama.

“The BAC meeting, which will include representatives from all legislative parties as well as key officials, will be convened soon,” Lalthangmawia said. He added that the duration of the session will be determined based on the volume of official business to be tabled.

The upcoming session will be the fifth since the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government assumed office in December 2023, following its victory in the Assembly elections.