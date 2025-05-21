Guwahati: Mizoram has been officially declared the first fully literate state in India. Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Tuesday during a function at Mizoram University, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the need to go beyond basic literacy. “As we celebrate this achievement, we must continue working towards lifelong learning through digital access, vocational training, and continuous education,” he said, in a statement shared by his office on X. He also urged the people of Mizoram to aim for digital and financial literacy, along with entrepreneurial skills.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary congratulated the state and its people, calling it a proud moment for the country. In a post on X, he credited the success to the national literacy programme, Ullas –Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, and appreciated the leadership of State Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana. He also acknowledged the role of previous governments in building a strong foundation for literacy.

According to the 2011 Census, Mizoram had a literacy rate of 91.33%, the third highest in India at the time. To build on this, the state implemented the ULLAS and Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram schemes to identify and educate the remaining non-literate population.

Based on surveys using 2011 census projections, 3,026 non-literate individuals were identified. Of them, 1,692 were found eligible for literacy training.

To support this effort, 292 volunteers, including students, teachers, and education coordinators, came forward to teach. Officials credited the success to the dedication of these volunteers, strong community support, and consistent efforts by the government.