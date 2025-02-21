Aizawl: Mizoram celebrated 38th statehood day on Thursday with mass prayers held across various different parts of the state.

During the occasions, thousands of people offered prayers besides singing hymns as a token of thanksgiving and repentance.

They also offered prayers seeking divine blessings for legislators, officials, and leaders, who run governments both at the Centre and the state.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, ministers, and MLAs also attended the grand event held at Lammual or Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma called for collective efforts to reform the state in diverse fields.

Keeping aside political affiliation and differences, all legislators, political leaders, officials, and community leaders should join hands together for the progress and reformation of the state, he said.

Greeting people on the occasion, state Governor General (retired) Vijay Kumar Singh said that the day is a testament to the resilience, unity, and aspirations of the Mizo people.

It reflects the triumph of dialogue and democracy, leading to the signing of the Mizoram peace accord between the Centre and the Mizo National Front (MNF), the erstwhile underground, on 30 June 1986, which is considered to be one of the most successful peace agreements in the country’s history, he said.

He said that Mizoram has made remarkable strides in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and sustainable development since it attained statehood.

“The rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and harmonious society continue to inspire the entire nation,” Singh said.

The Governor also urged the people to realize the Centre’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, to enhance mutual understanding and promote unity and integration between people of different States and UTs.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders also on Thursday greeted the people of Mizoram on the occasion of statehood day.

Conveying her greetings to the people, Murmu said that blessed by Mother Nature and having rich cultural heritage, both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh represent India at its best. She wished that the people of both states would script new chapters of progress and excellence.

“Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on statehood day. Blessed by Mother Nature and having a rich cultural heritage, both states represent India at its best. I am sure that the people of both states will preserve their extraordinary natural heritage and cultural traditions. I wish the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram script new chapters of progress and excellence,” the President said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Modi also took to X to greet the people of Mizoram on statehood day.

“This vibrant state is known for its breathtaking landscape, deep-rooted traditions, and the remarkable warmth of its people,” he said in a post on X.

“The Mio culture reflects a beautiful mix of heritage and harmony. May Mizoram continue to prosper, and may its journey of peace, development, and progress reach even greater heights in the years to come,” he added.

“Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Mizoram on statehood day. Blessed with a rich heritage the people of Mizoram have always made the nation proud. I prayed for the continued growth of the state,” Shah said in a post on his official X handle.

Several other leaders, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and neighboring Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also greeted the people of Mizoram on statehood day.

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on February 20, 1987, inaugurated the Mizoram’s first statehood day as a result of the 1986 peace accord, which ended 20 years-long insurgency in the northeastern state.

Subsequently, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on August 14, 1986, after the President gave his assent to a bill to make Mizoram (then union territory) a full-fledged state.