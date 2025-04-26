Mizoram: Chakma Council urges introduction of Science & Commerce streams at Chawngte Hr Sec School

Aizawl: The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) has called on the Mizoram government to introduce Science and Commerce streams at the state-run Kamalanagar or Chawngte Higher Secondary School, the only government higher secondary institution in the entire CADC area of south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

The council made the appeal during Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana’s official visit to Chawngte on April 23 and 24.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a memorandum submitted to the minister, the CADC cited the urgent need for additional academic streams to ensure equitable access to quality higher secondary education for students in the region.

Currently, the school offers only the Humanities stream, significantly limiting academic and career opportunities for students in the CADC and nearby Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) areas.

The memorandum also raised serious concerns about the chronic shortage of teachers in schools across the Chakma region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It noted that the authority transferred or attached many educators appointed under the Samagra Shiksha scheme to offices outside the CADC.

The memorandum acknowledged that many of these appointees reportedly avoid serving in remote areas, forcing some interior schools to operate with only a single teacher.

Reiterating an earlier proposal, the CADC also appealed for the inclusion of Mizo language as a subject across all schools under its jurisdiction.

The council further noted that introducing the language would help bridge communication barriers, foster better cultural understanding, and promote inter-community harmony.

Furthermore, the council proposed the recruitment of 150 Mizo language teachers on a fixed pay basis of Rs 15,000 per month, requesting an additional monthly allocation of Rs 22.50 lakh, to be included alongside the CADC’s annual budget.