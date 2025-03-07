Mizoram: Chief Minister calls upon Mizo tribes to unite

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief minister Lalduhoma on Friday called upon different tribes of Mizo to unite and honour the rich culture and tradition of the Mizo ancestors as the northeastern state celebrated its biggest and most important festival ‘Chapchar Kut.’

Beginning from Monday, people celebrated Chapchar Kut with fanfare and cultural fervor, and different parts of the state held the final or grand celebrations under a common theme: “Zo nun ze mawi: Hawihawmna” (Mizo code of ethic: Courtesy or politeness).

Addressing the grand celebration at Lammual or Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl, Lalduhoma, who was the ‘Kut Pa’ (father of the festival) on the occasion, emphasised the need for preserving and valuing the rich tradition and code of ethics of the Mizo forefathers particularly ‘Hawihawmna.’

He urged the people to revive and show the Mizo code of politeness (Hawihawmna) through using good words or polite address to others, showing respect for elders, selfless service, mutual understanding and helping one another in time of need, which according to him, are fundamental to maintain social harmony and unity.

He also called upon ‘Zofate’ ( all ethnic Mizo tribes) living in different parts of the country and abroad to keep aside their tribe-centric interests and differences and unite as a vibrant Mizo nation on the occasion.

The chief minister also urged the young generation to work hard in order to lead the state towards progress.

Cultural troupes from Fiji, Assam and Nagaland also performed on the occasion showcasing their traditional dances.