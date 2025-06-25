Aizawl: Mizoram State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) on Tuesday demanded stringent punishment against Lalrampana, whom the CBI recently arrested in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor and the possession and circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Speaking to reporters in Aizawl, MSCPCR stated that the CBI arrested Lalrampana on June 9 for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and uploading a video of the incident online.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“MSCPCR expresses deep regret over the incident and demands stringent punishment against the accused,” he said.

Jimmy said that the POCSO Act strictly prohibits sexual assault against children and the possession or sharing online of child sex-related videos or pictures.

Violators can face an imprisonment of 5 years and a fine of up to Rs. 10 lakh, and an additional 7 years imprisonment and a Rs. 10 lakh fine for repeated offenses, he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Expressing regret over incidents of child sexual abuse in Mizoram, Jimmy said that the commission wanted such incidents not to occur anymore in the state.

He said that there are currently 194 under-trial cases under the POCSO Act in various district courts across the state.

The CBI had also tracked Lalrampana’s activities using cyber intelligence, forensic tools, and international co-operation mechanisms.

After registering the case on May 30, the CBI pinpointed his location and raided his premises in Aizawl on June 4 and seized incriminating digital devices.

The agency alleged that the accused was creating, collecting, storing, and uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), in violation of the law.

“Subsequent forensic examination revealed a substantial cache of child abuse content, including graphic images and videos,” a CBI spokesperson had said earlier.

He also said that investigators corroborated these materials with data from Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database and Cyber Tipline Reports (CTRs), which Google generated and shared with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The analysis further uncovered that a minor had been threatened and sexually assaulted by the accused.

CBI detected the case through suo motu, as neither the victim nor the family had complained about the incident to any law enforcement agency prior to CBI’s intervention, the CBI had also said in a statement.