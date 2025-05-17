Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday announced his government’s strong focus on enhancing digital governance by introducing e-offices and streamlining official processes across the state.

Speaking at the digital transformation conclave in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government has been making constant efforts towards online services and has launched various digital platforms to ease public access and enhance digital governance after it assumed power in December 2023.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notable among the digital platforms launched during a year and five months of the ZPM government are Mizoram State Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System, Kai Apps, RAMP – MSME Facilitation Cell and Portals, SDG Dashboard for tracking all villages Sustainable development goals, Mizoram State Project Monitoring Dashboard (MPLAN), and e-RAM for online tax and revenue services, the Chief Minister said.

Citing the government’s efforts to enhance digital governance, the Chief Minister said that the government is undertaking several digital initiatives, including e-offices.

“The government will continue to take steps towards improving governance and serving the people through digital services, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and even cybersecurity and data analytics,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lalduhoma pointed out the recent hacking of a government website, which was quickly and securely restored.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the collaboration between Mizoram and the rest of the country in the field of digital services will bring continued progress and benefits.