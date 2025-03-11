Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma stated on Monday that his government understood and did not oppose the Centre’s decision to re-impose the Protected Area Permit (PAP) in the state and regulate movement across the India-Myanmar border due to security concerns.

Lalduhoma explained that foreigners have secretly used Mizoram as a transit route to Myanmar, which has raised grave concerns for the Centre.

During the state Assembly’s question hour, Lalduhoma revealed that nearly 2,000 foreigners visited the state between June and December last year, many of whom did not come as tourists and left without notice. He claimed that some foreigners even crossed the Indo-Myanmar border to enter Chin hills in Myanmar and provide military training to pro-democratic forces.

He added that last year, authorities arrested a British army personnel in Aizawl for possessing live ammunition after returning from Myanmar.

Lalduhoma explained that the geopolitical situation in Myanmar is closely monitored by countries such as China, the USA, and India. This has made Mizoram’s use as a transit route a serious concern for the Centre, which led to the reimposition of the PAP.

The chief minister pointed out that the Centre also re-imposed the PAP in other states that could serve as potential transit routes for foreigners traveling to Myanmar.

Although the Mizoram government initially opposed the decision, Lalduhoma said they later understood the necessity of the PAP, as viewed by the Centre.

In December, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the chief secretaries of Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland about the decision to reinstate the Protected Area Regime (PAR) or PAP, lifting a 13-year relaxation.

Lalduhoma also stated that the state government recognized the need to restrict movement across the India-Myanmar border and agreed with the Centre on introducing a new protocol to regulate cross-border movement under the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

On December 24, the MHA announced a new protocol that reduced the FMR range from 16 km to 10 km.

The new guidelines state that officials will issue a border pass valid for seven days to individuals crossing the border between India and Myanmar.

Authorities will provide this pass only to people living within a 10 km radius on either side of the border, based on proof of residence.

Lalduhoma added that although Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in February last year that the Centre would scrap the FMR, officials have not yet issued the official notification.

The chief minister noted that the unrestricted movement under the FMR had several disadvantages, including rampant smuggling of drugs, arms, and other crimes such as murder, which have become a grave concern for the state.

While the state government supported free movement between ethnic Mizos of the two countries, Lalduhoma emphasized the necessity of regulating movement across the Indo-Myanmar border, as the Centre had done. He believes the new system will bring positive outcomes.