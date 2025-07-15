Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) by the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Tamil Nadu in recognition of his contributions to public service and visionary leadership, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

The honorary degree was conferred during the institute’s 31st Convocation ceremony, held in Coimbatore on July 12, where Lalduhoma attended as the chief guest.

In his acceptance speech, Lalduhoma said, “As a chief minister of the first fully literate state in India, I accept this honour on behalf of the people I serve and as a tribute to the spirit of progress that education brings to every corner of our nation.”

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the ruling party in Mizoram, extended its congratulations to the chief minister. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party praised Lalduhoma for his visionary leadership, commitment to peace, and efforts toward inclusive development.

The party also highlighted his role in helping Mizoram transition from a region affected by a two-decade-long insurgency led by the former underground Mizo National Front, to one of peace and development.

The statement further expressed confidence in Lalduhoma’s long-term vision for Mizoram, including the success of the state’s flagship “Handholding” scheme, which aims to uplift farmers and economically disadvantaged sections of society.