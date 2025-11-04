Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting on Sunday with Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, who is currently visiting the state.

Officials said on Monday that the two leaders discussed several key issues, including the establishment of the Mizoram State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

During the discussion, Chief Minister Lalduhoma thanked Justice Kumar for visiting Mizoram and briefed him on the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen judicial infrastructure.

He also shared updates on initiatives aimed at improving access to justice and promoting transparency within the system.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s active steps toward setting up the Mizoram State Human Rights Commission, describing it as a crucial institution to safeguard citizens’ rights and uphold accountability.

In response, Justice Ashutosh Kumar praised the Mizoram government’s commitment to judicial reform and expressed appreciation for its progress in upgrading court facilities and legal frameworks.

He commended the state for its determination to enhance the justice delivery system and ensure that citizens benefit from a stronger judiciary.

Officials confirmed that the meeting highlighted both the state’s developmental priorities and its efforts to align with national standards of human rights and judicial excellence.