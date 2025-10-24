Guwahati: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday announced that his government has begun measures to evict illegal immigrants and non-tribal residents living in the state without valid permits.

Speaking at the Young Mizo Association (YMA) general conference in Sakawrdai, Aizawl district near the Manipur border, Lalduhoma said the matter had been discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“With approval from our governor, I informed the prime minister and union home minister about our plan to conduct eviction drives targeting non-tribal individuals residing in Mizoram without valid Inner Line Permits (ILP). Some operations are already underway in parts of Aizawl,” the chief minister stated.

He also met with central YMA leadership to coordinate efforts to remove illegal settlers.

Lalduhoma highlighted that the ILP system, which restricts the entry of outsiders into Mizoram, was established under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873 to safeguard tribal communities and their land.

Under the BEFR, a colonial-era law retained after Independence, non-tribal residents are prohibited from purchasing land in Mizoram.

The chief minister added that the state has launched an online ILP system, which is being upgraded to prevent illegal influx.

He appealed for the support of the YMA, local councils, and village authorities in preventing illegal settlement and removing unauthorized immigrants.

Lalduhoma also addressed infrastructure delays, noting that the widening of National Highway 306/06 to four lanes has been stalled due to compensation disputes and forest clearance issues.

He described the highway as the state’s primary lifeline and expressed concern over its poor condition due to construction delays.

He also stated the development of a gas pipeline from Tripura and the trade facilitation centre at the India-Bangladesh border has been slowed because of pending forest clearances.