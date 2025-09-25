Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday proposed the formation of a council involving Northeastern states and the Centre to boost handloom and handicraft sector in the Northeast region, an official statement here said.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of a high level task force on handloom and handicraft chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Lalduhoma said that his government has identified places where handloom and handicraft can be developed and promoted. the statement said.

He suggested that handloom and handicraft should be developed in a cluster-base covering the entire Northeastern states and to form an agency which will monitor export, it said.

Lalduhoma also proposed the formation of a robust council involving Northeastern states and the Central government, which will foster inter-state collaboration with the Centre to boost handloom and handicraft, it said. He also proposed effective use of e-commerce, it said.

The meeting deliberated on several proposals for development of the handloom and handicraft sector in the Northeast and chalked out a future action plan, the statement added.

The high level task force on handloom and handicraft was formed under DoNER ministry. In July, Lalduhoma had said that the handloom and handicraft sector has the potential to be a powerful driver of economic growth for the Northeast region and hoped that the NE could be transformed into a vibrant and globally recognized textile hub.

He had said that 60 per cent of the national workforce engaged in the handloom and handicraft sector is based in the Northeastern states, reflecting the region’s immense contribution and potential in the field, the statement said.

To harness its full potential, Lalduhoma had proposed the creation of a clear and actionable roadmap and suggested suggested common facility centres to promote and develop handloom and handicraft.