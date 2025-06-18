Mizoram Congress MLA C Ngunlianchunga granted bail in corruption case

Aizawl: A special court in Mizoram, designated under the Prevention of Corruption Act, on Tuesday granted bail to Congress legislator C Ngunlianchunga in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged misappropriation of government funds.

Ngunlianchunga, the lone Congress MLA in the state, appeared before Special Judge F Rohlupuia, who granted him bail on medical grounds and noted that the legislator posed no flight risk. The court directed him to appear again on July 22.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Mizoram has registered a case against Ngunlianchunga and several others over the alleged misuse of funds sanctioned for the construction of the Lawngtlai bypass road under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme in 2013.

At the time, Ngunlianchunga was serving as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC).

The issue resurfaced in the state assembly earlier this year when Chief Minister Lalduhoma raised the matter.

In response, Ngunlianchunga denied any wrongdoing. He clarified that Rs 4.7 crore had been allocated for the project during his tenure as CEM, but he left the council in 2014 after being elected to the state assembly and assuming ministerial office.

The Congress leader maintained that he did not misappropriate any funds, asserting that he “did not embezzle even a single penny.”