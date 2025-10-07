Aizawl: The by-election to the Dampa Assembly seat in north-western Mizoram’s Mamit district will take place on November 11.

The Election Commission announced on Monday that it will hold the Dampa bypoll alongside by-elections in Jharkhand, Punjab, Telangana, and the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls.

As per the schedule, the last date for filing nominations is October 21, and candidates may withdraw their nominations until October 24. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 22.

The Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in other states, including Mizoram’s Dampa constituency, for November 14.

The bypoll in Dampa became necessary following the death of sitting Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has nominated Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition MNF has fielded its senior vice president and former health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana.

The Congress has also entered the race with its vice president and former minister John Rotluangaliana, as its candidate.

The BJP nominated Lalhmangaiha, a former Congress leader who recently joined the party.

According to the final electoral roll published on September 30, Dampa has 20,790 registered voters, including 10,185 female voters.

The Dampa constituency has 41 polling stations. Among them, Silsury-I polling station has the highest number of voters at 1,103, while Zopui polling station has the fewest with just 30 voters, according to the Election Department.

Observers believe the Dampa bypoll could significantly influence Mizoram’s political landscape ahead of the next assembly elections in 2028.

If the ZPM wins, it is expected to gain confidence and morale, enhancing its chances of retaining power in 2028.

For the MNF, the by-election is crucial to determine whether it can retain the post of Leader of the Opposition in the 40-member assembly.

A party requires at least 10 MLAs to hold that post, but the MNF, which earlier had 10, now has only 9 members.

For the BJP, a win would boost the party’s credibility and public support in Mizoram, a Christian-majority state where the party has long struggled to overcome the perception of being ‘communal’ and ‘anti-Christian’.