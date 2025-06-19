Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said that classes will soon open at Mizoram Engineering College at Pukpui village in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district.

Addressing a felicitation function of meritorious students from Serchhip district, who recently cleared Mizoram Civil Service and classes 10 and 12 examinations, in Serchhip town, Lalduhoma said that the engineering college will be made functional and classes will begin soon.

He said that steps are being taken to establish Mizoram State University as well as to develop and strengthen other institutions like NIT and ITI.

The chief minister said that the state government has a vision that any willing and eligible educated youth will have government jobs or work in companies or corporations.

“The government wanted that any willing youth should work outside the state, choose entrepreneurship, or establish their own industries. Let each and every one become self-dependent and work for the progress of the state and the Mizo society,” Lalduhoma said.

Mizoram Engineering College was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Srinagar in 2019.

Since then, formal classes could not be opened due to technical and infrastructural issues.

The college is perched within 24.9 acre of land at Pukpui village, about 12 km from Lunglei town.

The institution is constructed at the cost of Rs 26 crore through a centrally sponsored scheme, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abiyan (RUSA).

The college, designed to cater to about 300 students, is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and has an administrative block, an academic block, a laboratory, a workshop, a library, a cafeteria, a students’ common room, and boys’ and girls’ hostels.

According to officials, the institution will open its gates with three departments: civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering.