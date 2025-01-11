Mizoram eyes inland water transport for better connectivity



Aizawl: Transport Minister Vanlalhlana said that the inland water transport in Mizoram had the potential to enhance connectivity and address long-standing transportation challenges in the state.

Speaking at the Inland Waterway Development Council (IWDC) meeting held in Kaziranga, Assam, on Friday, the minister outlined the importance of leveraging the state’s existing waterways, according to an official statement.

Vanlalhlana said that Mizoram’s hilly terrain has long posed difficulties in transporting people and goods.

While the state lacks large navigable rivers, he stressed that effective utilization of smaller rivers could significantly alleviate transportation burdens.

“Inland water transport, even on a modest scale, can greatly improve connectivity and reduce the challenges associated with the movement of people and goods in Mizoram,” Vanlalhlana was quoted as saying.

He also said that there was a need to prioritize local benefits and welfare when implementing such projects.

The IWDC meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Vanlalhlana informed the council that the inland water transport portfolio was handed over to Mizoram’s transport department in 2019, and the state has since been taking steps to develop its waterways.

He pointed out that the Tuirial Dam in the Kolasib district near the Assam border holds potential for river cruise tourism and could be a viable option for transporting goods and passengers.