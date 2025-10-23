Guwahati: All five candidates who submitted their nomination papers for the bypoll in the Dampa assembly constituency of Mizoram’s Mamit district have passed the scrutiny process, officials reported on Wednesday.

Mizoram’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Lalrozama, confirmed that the nomination papers of the following candidates were reviewed by Returning Officer Malsawmzuala: Vanlalsailove from the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), R. Lalthangliana from the Mizo National Front (MNF), John Rotluangliana from the Congress, Lalhmangaiha from the BJP, and K. Zahmingthanga from the People’s Conference.

Lalrozama also mentioned that the deadline for withdrawing candidacy is Friday.

He further added that preparations for the bypoll are progressing smoothly, with the central government assigning three observers to oversee the election’s conduct.

“So far, no complaints regarding violations of the model code of conduct have been reported by any of the contesting parties,” Lalrozama noted.

The bypoll became necessary following the passing of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

Approximately 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to participate in the election.