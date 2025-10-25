Aizawl: The by-election for the Dampa assembly seat in north-western Mizoram’s Mamit district will see a five-cornered contest, with candidates from four major political parties in the fray, a senior election official said on Friday.

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Lalrozama said that none of the candidates from the five political parties had withdrawn their nomination papers by Friday, the deadline for withdrawal.

Polling for the bypoll will be held at 41 polling stations on November 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14, he added.

A total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of the five candidates.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova. The main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated party senior vice president and former health minister R. Lalthangliana, while Congress fielded party vice president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the party, while former chief minister Brig. T Sailo’s party, the People’s Conference, fielded its vice president K. Zahmingthanga.

Vanlalsailova, Lalthangliana, and Lalhmingthanga had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly polls held in November 2023.

The Dampa bypoll, necessitated by the death of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21, is expected to play a crucial role in the state’s political landscape leading up to the next assembly polls in 2028.

It will be a litmus test for the ZPM regarding its future prospects in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) and Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections due this year.

The bypoll also carries significant weight for the MNF, as losing it would reduce the party’s strength in the 40-member assembly, affecting its claim to the post of Leader of Opposition.

In the Mizoram assembly, the single largest opposition party requires at least 10 members to hold the post, and the MNF now has 9 members following Sailo’s death.

Meanwhile, the first round of training for polling parties was conducted in Mamit town on Friday, officials said.

Polling personnel were trained on polling station arrangements, the polling process, statutory and non-statutory forms, and hands-on training with EVMs, they added.