Guwahati: Flight operations at Lengpui Airport, Mizoram’s only airport, were suspended on Friday after officials discovered at least two potholes on the runway.

The damage led to the diversion and cancellation of four flights.

An official said, “After at least two potholes were noticed on the runway, flight operations at Mizoram’s Lengpui airport were halted.”

Two incoming flights were diverted to Agartala, while flights from Kolkata and Guwahati had to return as they couldn’t land.

“As a precautionary measure, flights from Kolkata, Delhi and other airports scheduled to land at Lengpui were cancelled due to safety concerns,” the official added.

Emergency repairs are underway, and flights are expected to resume once the runway is restored.

The official noted that runway damage is not new at Lengpui Airport. “Potholes and similar damages had occurred earlier on the tabletop runway,” he said.

Lengpui Airport is located around 30 km north of Aizawl and connects Mizoram with Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal, and Shillong.

The airport, situated at 1,228 feet above sea level, is one of the few in India built by a state government and became operational in 1998.

In April this year, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over security at the airport, marking its first-ever deployment in Mizoram.

“The Force brings with it 25 years of expertise in aviation security, significantly enhancing the safety framework of this strategically important airport,” an official said.

The decision to deploy CISF at Lengpui aligns with the Indian government’s broader plan to strengthen aviation security across the country.

Officials said that, along with routine duties, CISF personnel would work closely with local authorities to implement advanced, people-friendly security measures.

“These enhanced measures aim to provide passengers with a secure and seamless travel experience, while proactively addressing emerging threats such as terrorism, smuggling and other unlawful activities,” the official added.