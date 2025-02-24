Mizoram Governor urges swift repairs on NH-306, citing public concerns

AIZAWL: Mizoram Governor General (Retired) Vijay Kumar Singh has urged a Centrally-owned construction company to expedite the widening work of NH-306, the state’s primary lifeline linking Assam, official sources said.

Singh embarked on his maiden tour to other districts of the state and on Saturday visited Kolasib district, which shares a border with Assam.

During a meeting with officials, local leaders and representatives of organisations in Kolasib, Singh expressed concern about repairing work of the national highway being at a snail’s pace in Kolasib district, which according to him, has greatly affected the public, the sources said.

Citing that many issues relating to compensation and forest clearance for the widening of the national highway have been settled, the Governor urged the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), which is entrusted with the widening task, to expedite its work as the favourable working season in the state is short, it said.

Singh also committed to monitoring the situation and assisting the construction company in resolving any issue related to the widening work, it said.

The NH-306, a portion of which, particularly the Aizawl- Kawnpui sector, is named NH-6, is the primary lifeline of the state linking Assam’s Silchar.

The national highway was badly damaged by the monsoon triggering a series of protests by truckers last year.

During the meeting at the Kolasib deputy commissioner’s office on Saturday, Singh also expressed concern about the growing drug abuse among youths in the state and called for a concerted effort to protect the young generation from the menace, the official sources said.

He appreciated the efforts made by enforcement agencies, particularly in dealing with drug trafficking and drug abuse, it said.

Emphasizing the need for effective implementation of various welfare schemes from the Central government, the Governor urged officials to ensure that such schemes are percolate to the public and serve their purposes effectively.

As regards agriculture and local production, he said that focus should be made not only on production but also on efficient marketing and distribution and also pointed out the essentiality of collaboration with various agencies to achieve this goal.

Singh also laid emphasis on the need for better long-term policies to address jhum cultivation and called upon experts to assist the farmers in the matter.